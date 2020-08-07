Over 980 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths reported in Wisconsin

FRIDAY 8/7/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 58,768 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 990 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 58,768 COVID-19 cases, 9,516 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 14,086 test results available today, 7 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 4.7 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 974,948 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,033,716 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 296 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 101 are in an ICU. A total of 2,564 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,930, or 8.4 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 990 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 58,768 57,779 (+989) Active cases 9,516 (16.2%) 9,562 Recovered cases 48,244 (82.1%) 47,221 Negative cases 974,948 961,851 (+13,097) Patients hospitalized 296 251 (+45) COVID-19 patients in ICU 101 104 (-3) Hospital beds available 2,564 (22%) 2,518 Ever hospitalized 4,930 (8.4%) 4,881 (+49) COVID-19 deaths 990 (1.7%) 978 (+12)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/7/2020 Negative as of 8/7/2020 Deaths as of 8/7/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/7/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/7/2020 Adams 82 2,561 2 408.5 2% Ashland 24 1,709 1 152.7 4% Barron 282 6,029 3 623.2 1% Bayfield 22 1,861 1 146.7 5% Brown 4,193 49,700 52 1614.0 1% Buffalo 44 1,673 2 334.2 5% Burnett 21 1,604 1 137.6 5% Calumet 296 5,939 2 594.3 1% Chippewa 223 10,250 0 350.4 0% Clark 183 3,682 7 530.6 4% Columbia 241 9,653 1 423.1 0% Crawford 72 3,345 0 442.0 0% Dane 4,436 134,490 38 837.2 1% Dodge 782 16,371 5 890.9 1% Door 102 4,434 3 371.7 3% Douglas 159 4,968 0 366.3 0% Dunn 119 5,636 0 267.4 0% Eau Claire 563 14,218 4 546.6 1% Florence 7 622 0 161.4 0% Fond du Lac 612 14,832 7 598.2 1% Forest 59 974 4 654.2 7% Grant 346 8,874 15 667.6 4% Green 149 4,775 1 404.2 1% Green Lake 55 2,509 0 293.2 0% Iowa 74 3,598 0 313.3 0% Iron 74 1,170 1 1294.8 1% Jackson 55 5,307 1 268.2 2% Jefferson 612 13,137 5 723.0 1% Juneau 135 6,118 1 511.0 1% Kenosha 2,609 28,536 59 1549.9 2% Kewaunee 127 2,543 2 623.8 2% La Crosse 889 17,859 1 754.3 0% Lafayette 122 2,279 0 729.0 0% Langlade 59 2,226 1 307.9 2% Lincoln 67 3,327 0 240.6 0% Manitowoc 325 10,373 1 409.3 0% Marathon 623 13,196 9 460.6 1% Marinette 376 7,180 3 927.5 1% Marquette 76 2,052 1 499.8 1% Menominee 20 1,728 0 436.8 0% Milwaukee 20,637 190,153 453 2162.7 2% Monroe 242 7,273 2 531.8 1% Oconto 219 5,986 0 583.1 0% Oneida 112 4,638 0 316.9 0% Outagamie 1,208 25,726 14 653.8 1% Ozaukee 647 12,786 17 732.9 3% Pepin 42 1,002 0 578.4 0% Pierce 204 4,761 2 490.3 1% Polk 126 6,012 2 290.7 2% Portage 389 8,914 0 551.0 0% Price 29 1,860 0 215.0 0% Racine 3,459 45,549 78 1770.2 2% Richland 36 2,865 4 205.3 11% Rock 1,410 24,661 26 871.6 2% Rusk 17 1,330 1 119.9 6% Sauk 425 12,614 3 668.3 1% Sawyer 52 2,738 0 317.7 0% Shawano 178 6,338 0 434.1 0% Sheboygan 733 16,043 9 636.3 1% St. Croix 481 10,650 5 547.1 1% Taylor 64 1,821 0 314.4 0% Trempealeau 332 4,907 2 1127.8 1% Vernon 59 3,955 0 193.3 0% Vilas 48 2,372 0 222.3 0% Walworth 1,298 16,663 23 1260.0 2% Washburn 41 1,983 0 261.3 0% Washington 991 16,642 22 736.6 2% Waukesha 4,030 53,779 58 1010.3 1% Waupaca 430 7,950 15 835.9 3% Waushara 114 5,313 1 472.7 1% Winnebago 1,124 26,954 18 661.5 2% Wood 276 9,372 1 376.7 0% Total 58,768 974,948 990 1017.0 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases