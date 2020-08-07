Over 980 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths reported in Wisconsin

FRIDAY 8/7/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 58,768 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 990 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 58,768 COVID-19 cases, 9,516 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 14,086 test results available today, 7 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 4.7 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 974,948 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,033,716 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 296 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 101 are in an ICU. A total of 2,564 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,930, or 8.4 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 990 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases58,76857,779 (+989)
Active cases9,516 (16.2%)9,562
Recovered cases48,244 (82.1%)47,221
Negative cases974,948961,851 (+13,097)
Patients hospitalized296251 (+45)
COVID-19 patients in ICU101104 (-3)
Hospital beds available2,564 (22%)2,518
Ever hospitalized4,930 (8.4%)4,881 (+49)
COVID-19 deaths990 (1.7%)978 (+12)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/7/2020Negative as of 8/7/2020Deaths as of 8/7/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/7/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/7/2020
Adams822,5612408.52%
Ashland241,7091152.74%
Barron2826,0293623.21%
Bayfield221,8611146.75%
Brown4,19349,700521614.01%
Buffalo441,6732334.25%
Burnett211,6041137.65%
Calumet2965,9392594.31%
Chippewa22310,2500350.40%
Clark1833,6827530.64%
Columbia2419,6531423.10%
Crawford723,3450442.00%
Dane4,436134,49038837.21%
Dodge78216,3715890.91%
Door1024,4343371.73%
Douglas1594,9680366.30%
Dunn1195,6360267.40%
Eau Claire56314,2184546.61%
Florence76220161.40%
Fond du Lac61214,8327598.21%
Forest599744654.27%
Grant3468,87415667.64%
Green1494,7751404.21%
Green Lake552,5090293.20%
Iowa743,5980313.30%
Iron741,17011294.81%
Jackson555,3071268.22%
Jefferson61213,1375723.01%
Juneau1356,1181511.01%
Kenosha2,60928,536591549.92%
Kewaunee1272,5432623.82%
La Crosse88917,8591754.30%
Lafayette1222,2790729.00%
Langlade592,2261307.92%
Lincoln673,3270240.60%
Manitowoc32510,3731409.30%
Marathon62313,1969460.61%
Marinette3767,1803927.51%
Marquette762,0521499.81%
Menominee201,7280436.80%
Milwaukee20,637190,1534532162.72%
Monroe2427,2732531.81%
Oconto2195,9860583.10%
Oneida1124,6380316.90%
Outagamie1,20825,72614653.81%
Ozaukee64712,78617732.93%
Pepin421,0020578.40%
Pierce2044,7612490.31%
Polk1266,0122290.72%
Portage3898,9140551.00%
Price291,8600215.00%
Racine3,45945,549781770.22%
Richland362,8654205.311%
Rock1,41024,66126871.62%
Rusk171,3301119.96%
Sauk42512,6143668.31%
Sawyer522,7380317.70%
Shawano1786,3380434.10%
Sheboygan73316,0439636.31%
St. Croix48110,6505547.11%
Taylor641,8210314.40%
Trempealeau3324,90721127.81%
Vernon593,9550193.30%
Vilas482,3720222.30%
Walworth1,29816,663231260.02%
Washburn411,9830261.30%
Washington99116,64222736.62%
Waukesha4,03053,779581010.31%
Waupaca4307,95015835.93%
Waushara1145,3131472.71%
Winnebago1,12426,95418661.52%
Wood2769,3721376.70%
Total58,768974,9489901017.02%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases

