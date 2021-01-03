Over half of all COVID-19 test results available Sunday are positive

SUNDAY 1/3/2021 1:47 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 486,531 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,875 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 26,670 (5.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 26,577 (5.5%) yesterday.

A total of 2,849,706 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,588 test results available today, 53.31% were positive. DHS says 2,363,175 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,018 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 230 are in an ICU. A total of 2,424 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 3 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from three patients yesterday. Since Jan. 2, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases486,531484,085 (+2,446)
Active cases26,670 (5.5% )26,577 (5.5%)
Recovered cases454,850 (93.5%)452,502 (93.5%)
Negative tests2,363,1752,361,033 (+2,142)
Patients at alternate care facility33 (+0)
Patients hospitalized1,0181,074 (-56)
COVID-19 patients in ICU230244 (-14)
Hospital beds available2,4242,095 (+329)
Ever hospitalized21,52921,449 (+80)
COVID-19 deaths4,8754,870 (+5)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Dec. 29, a total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 156,875 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 47,157 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 40,850 were Pfizer, and 6,306 were Moderna.

Graphs courtesy DHS
As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Oconto, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

