Packers, American Family Insurance providing thousands of meals to frontline workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Give Back and American Family Insurance will provide thousands of ready-made meals to frontline workers across Northeast Wisconsin.

Both organizations say the meals will be delivered to hospitals during Nurse Appreciation Week – May 6-12 – and police and fire stations during Police Appreciation Week – May 10-16. Meals will be delivered to 10 locations in Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago Counties.

“We owe these workers our gratitude for their steady presence and commitment to the community during this pandemic,” said Nate Pokrass, America Family’s community investment and partnerships director. “American Family Insurance is proud to partner with the Packers to donate meals to honor and thank these hard-working heroes on the front lines.”

The Packers continue to work closely with the organization’s partners to identify needs and give back to the community during this challenging time. In addition to this donation of ready-made meals, the Packers have contributed to the community with $1.5 million in grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, as well as a variety of other donations and messages of support to those in need.

