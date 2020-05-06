1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers, American Family Insurance providing thousands of meals to frontline workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Give Back and American Family Insurance will provide thousands of ready-made meals to frontline workers across Northeast Wisconsin.

Both organizations say the meals will be delivered to hospitals during Nurse Appreciation Week – May 6-12 – and police and fire stations during Police Appreciation Week – May 10-16. Meals will be delivered to 10 locations in Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago Counties.

Related: American Family Insurance refunds millions of dollars to customers

“We owe these workers our gratitude for their steady presence and commitment to the community during this pandemic,” said Nate Pokrass, America Family’s community investment and partnerships director. “American Family Insurance is proud to partner with the Packers to donate meals to honor and thank these hard-working heroes on the front lines.”

Related: Packers Give Back donating $250,000 for PPE at local hospitals

The Packers continue to work closely with the organization’s partners to identify needs and give back to the community during this challenging time. In addition to this donation of ready-made meals, the Packers have contributed to the community with $1.5 million in grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, as well as a variety of other donations and messages of support to those in need.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More