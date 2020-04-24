Packers, Cenex donate $10,000 to Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Cenex have teamed up to donate $10,000 to the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors – $5,000 for Cenex gas cards for those delivering masks to facilities and $5,000 toward additional supplies for volunteers making masks at home.

The Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors stepped up to assist in supplying those in need of personal protective equipment. With the need for PPE spiking throughout Northeast Wisconsin, the Packers and Cenex are focusing their donation to Zone 4 – which covers 12 Northeast Wisconsin counties – of the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors.

The homemade masks, which aren’t medical-grade, are used by hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers, fire and police departments, immunocompromised people, and organizations serving vulnerable populations. The masks made by the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors and other sewists help reserve available medical-grade personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who are coming into direct contact with those who are sick.

Businesses or groups that need masks can fill out a form to request supplies from the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors. More information is available on the group’s Facebook page.

Currently, 800 volunteers are helping sew masks, organize requests and deliver masks to those in need, but the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors need additional help and support to continue meeting the need for masks throughout Wisconsin. So far, the group has distributed more than 128,000 masks throughout the region. To volunteer to sew or deliver or to donate supplies, please visit the group on Facebook.

Those already making masks are asked to donate them at the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors’ local drop boxes:

Green Bay: 1718 Velp Avenue

Two Rivers: 7908 State Highway 147

Black Creek: N4676 Hample Road

Manitowoc: 2210 Woodland Dr.

Door County: 7537 Baileys Harbor

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak