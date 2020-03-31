1  of  68
Packers dining staff prepares meals for schools and healthcare workers

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Lambeau Field is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That isn’t stopping some of their behind the scenes employees from making a difference outside of the stadium, especially their dining staff.

Usually the dining staff at Lambeau Field is responsible for feeding players, coaches, and personnel. During the coronavirus crisis they have taken on a new role, feeding the community.

Led by team director of performance nutrition Adam Korzun, the dining staff has worked to provide meals with local schools closed and healthcare workers pushed their limits by the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far they have delivered 1,000 meals per week to feed staff at area healthcare facilities, and another 400 for employees at local school districts who are responsible for making sure students have lunch.

They have also supplied 5,000 protein bars and 3,500 protein shakes for students in the community. As well as another 300 meals, and a supply of non-perishable food to food pantries and shelters.

This effort is in addition to the $1.5 million dollar donation that was made last week by Packers Give Back to help in COVID-19 relief efforts.

