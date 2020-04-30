Packers Give Back donating $250,000 for PPE at local hospitals

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday they are donating a quarter of a million dollars to hospitals in the area for personal protective equipment, or PPE, as frontline workers fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal protective equipment is a big need for hospitals and medical professionals around the country. Green Bay and Brown County is no different. Especially after the total number of cases for the entire county has crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday.

The Packers will donate $83,333 dollars to three health systems in the Green Bay area: the Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Aurora Health Foundation.

Those funds will go directly towards getting PPE to local hospitals and clinics in the area.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented, urgent need for resources throughout our local healthcare systems,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a press release. “With proper PPE, doctors, nurses and those caring for patients throughout the area can protect themselves, their patients and their loved ones. The Packers are proud to support the dedicated men and women who are working hard each day to take care of our community.”

The donation is being distributed by the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, which was set up for $1 million dollars going to Brown County and another $500,000 dollars to initiatives in Milwaukee County.