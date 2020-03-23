Packers establish COVID-19 relief fund

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: President and CEO of Green Bay Packers Mark Murphy introduces Matt LaFleur (not in frame) as head coach of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon they have established a COVID-19 relief fund through Packers Give Back worth $1.5 million dollars.

One million dollars will be directed to Brown County-directed fund is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. The other $500,000 dollars will support iniatives in the Milwaukee area.

The funds will be available immediately as well as in the future to target COVID-19 needs in those communities.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a press release. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.

“We appreciate the work of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for providing its guidance and resources to ensure the Packers’ and other funds are getting to the people and organizations in need.”

Murphy and his wife Laurie has also donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County, according to the release by the team.

The financial support from the relief fund is in addition to last week’s $30,000 donation from Packers Give Back. That money will benefit the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund for those impacted by COVID-19.