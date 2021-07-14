Packers Family Night returns August 7, tickets on sale July 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “Family Night will be a little different this year, just that we have protocols on the field that we need to be careful of,” said Kandi Goltz, Live Events Manager for the Packers. A 20-year tradition is back, with tickets available on Wednesday, July 14. Only available on ticketmaster.com, the organization is going paperless. “You will need to download the app, so that when you get to Lambeau, you can have your phone scanned,” said Goltz

This year, fans are limited to 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales, in order to allow as many fans as possible to get the $10 deal. The organization adds all individuals, regardless of age, will require a ticket for admittance. That includes infants. Organizers note that the group ticket program will be available again this year for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. To access the application, click here. Additionally, the facility remains cashless. “Everything is cashless at Concession Stands, so make sure you bring your debit card, or your credit card,” said Goltz.

The changes are no issue for Jonathan Van Loon, who is a lifetime Packers fan. “We’re real excited, we came a couple of years ago. The girls just love it and it’s a great time just to spend with family and cheer on the Packers,” said Van Loon. Van Loon’s daughter Bridget Van Look, who was celebrating her 15th birthday at Lambeau Field, told Local 5’s Eric Richards who her favorite player is. “I love Aaron Rodgers and I want him to stay and play.”

Roderick Eldridge, who is in town from St. Louis, says he is considering the purchase of Family Night tickets, even though he is a Dallas Cowboys fan. “You can be a huge cowboys fan, but still respect the lure of Lambeau Field and the frozen tundra which is part of history,” said Eldridge.

Lots will open at 1:30 p.m. and will feature activities for families to enjoy, including WallyWalbec and his heavy construction equipment from the Walbec Group for kids to admire. Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m. To ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and team, the organization asks Family Night attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. However, those that are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at the game. Proof of vaccination will not be required.