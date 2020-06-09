Packers Give Back award 19 additional grants to local Brown County nonprofits

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several more Brown County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants on behalf of the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that its $1.5 million dollar community fund has awarded 19 more grants to local nonprofit groups to help support their services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Packers organization notes that in total 62 grants have gone out to 53 different Brown County groups that are on the front lines of helping those most impacted by the pandemic, including organizations addressing food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication, and other basic needs.

The latest grant recipients include:

Ben’s Wish

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

CASA of Brown County

Cerebral Palsy, Inc.

Curative Connections

De Pere Unified School District

Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

First United Methodist Church

Foundations Health & Wholeness

Green Bay Action Sports Organization

Green Bay Area Public Schools

Innovative Services Inc.

Literacy Green Bay

NeighborWorks Green Bay

New Community Shelter

St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter

The Gathering Place

We All Rise

Grant applications for Brown County are still being accepted, organizations can learn how to apply at packers.com/community/. Residents can also donate to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation online at www.ggbcf.org.

