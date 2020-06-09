Packers Give Back award 19 additional grants to local Brown County nonprofits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several more Brown County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants on behalf of the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that its $1.5 million dollar community fund has awarded 19 more grants to local nonprofit groups to help support their services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Packers organization notes that in total 62 grants have gone out to 53 different Brown County groups that are on the front lines of helping those most impacted by the pandemic, including organizations addressing food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication, and other basic needs.

The latest grant recipients include:

  • Ben’s Wish
  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
  • Brown County Oral Health Partnership
  • CASA of Brown County
  • Cerebral Palsy, Inc.
  • Curative Connections
  • De Pere Unified School District
  • Ecumenical Partnership for Housing
  • First United Methodist Church
  • Foundations Health & Wholeness
  • Green Bay Action Sports Organization
  • Green Bay Area Public Schools
  • Innovative Services Inc.
  • Literacy Green Bay
  • NeighborWorks Green Bay
  • New Community Shelter
  • St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter
  • The Gathering Place
  • We All Rise

Grant applications for Brown County are still being accepted, organizations can learn how to apply at packers.com/community/. Residents can also donate to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation online at www.ggbcf.org.

