Packers Give Back awards 30 more grants to local nonprofits in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Packers Give Back Fund has awarded 30 more grants to local nonprofits in Brown County struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Green Bay Packers say the community fund has now given a total of 40 grants to 38 different local nonprofits that are on the front lines of helping those most impacted by the coronavirus. These include the organizations that assist with food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, and medication.

The organization stated on Tuesday that the 30 recipients receiving grants ranged from schools and food pantries to homeless shelters and organizations serving individuals with disabilities.

The Packers Give Back foundation reports that they continue to work closely with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to identify community needs and distribute their resources.

Nonprofits can learn how to apply at packers.com/community/. Also, members of the community who want to give can donate through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation online at

www.ggbcf.org.

