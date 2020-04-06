1  of  58
Closings
Packers Give Back supports non-profit groups with $1.5 million COVID-19 Relief Fund

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers Give Back organization announced on Monday that it is supporting Milwaukee relief efforts with the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund that totals around $500,000 in available grants.

The Green Bay Packers say grant applications are being accepted for Milwaukee area nonprofit organizations seeking assistance.

The organization says applicants should visit packers.com/community and click on the gold “Milwaukee Area Nonprofit Organizations” button.

The Packers organization says the $500,000 available for Milwaukee relief efforts is part of the $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Fund established by Packers Give Back.

The Green Bay Packers report that the additional $1 million is being directed to Brown County organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. The organization says a portion of those funds have already been distributed to 10 Brown County nonprofit groups to address food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication, and other basic needs.

The organization says Brown County-area nonprofit groups interested in applying for funds also may visit packers.com/community and click on the gold “Brown County Nonprofit Organizations” button for a link to more information and an application on the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s website.

Packers President/CEO, Mark Murphy says, “We know our nonprofit support agencies are performing their usual excellent work, but they need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage have developed. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.”

