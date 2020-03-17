Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet postponed until August

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The upcoming Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame Induction Banquet has been postponed until early August of this year due to the coronavirus.
In a release from the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, the decision to postpone the April 18 banquet is due to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to not hold gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The new date for the banquet is expected to be announced by the end of April and depends on the 2020 NFL Football schedule being released. Charles Woodson and Al Harris are set to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.
