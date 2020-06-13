Packers Pro Shop reopens to in-person shopping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that the Packers Pro Shop will be reopening to in-store shopping on Monday.

The Packers say that the Pro Shop that closed back in March is now reopening once again and using retail-sector, back-to-business precautionary guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and the CDC to maximize the safety of all guests and staff.

The Pro Shop will now be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday, using only the entrances off Lombardi Avenue on the north side of the Lambeau Field Atrium. One set of doors will be marked for entrance and another set will be marked for as an exit.

The Packers say the precautionary guidelines being employed at the store are social distancing, mask-wearing by staff, closed fitting rooms, and hand sanitizing stations.

Additionally, store officials say plexiglass barriers are in place at the checkout registers.

The Packers Pro Shop is strongly suggesting that all shoppers wear masks out of respect to store team members and others.

Other Lambeau Field Atrium businesses will remain closed for the time being. These include the Packers Hall of Fame, Stadium Tours, Lambeau Field events, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, as well as all team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground and 46 Below, as well as The Turn.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak