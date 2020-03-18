1  of  61
Packers release social media PSA on coronavirus pandemic featuring Matt LaFleur

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every sports franchise or league in some way at this point. The Green Bay Packers are no different.

At this time of the year the Packers are usually hard at work at Lambeau Field and around the country preparing for the NFL Draft.

This year is around the NFL employees have been urged to work from home, as well in person visits with free agents and prospects being prohibited. This all as the league prepares for the draft in a few weeks that will no longer be held with fans in attendance.

On Wednesday the Packers released a public service announcement via social media as they look to do their part to help get the word out about how to stop the spread.

Head coach Matt LaFleur lays out a game plan for how everyone can help limit the virus. Steps like washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with the crooks in your arm, avoiding touching your face, and social distancing.

“Together we can stop the spread,” said LaFleur.

