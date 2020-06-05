Paperfest, Combined Locks Centennial Celebration postponed until 2021

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Paperfest and the Village of Combined Locks Centennial Celebration have been postponed until 2021 due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Friday release, organizers say that while they remained optimistic and continued planning, the Combined Locks Village Board voted to cancel the 32nd annual Paperfest. The event was scheduled to be held July 16-19.

“While it is unfortunate that Paperfest will be postponed until 2021, ultimately the health and safety of fans, volunteers, vendors, and artists is of the utmost importance,” says Matthew Boots, Paperfest Director. “Those of us involved in the Paperfest planning process are eager to shift gears towards 2021 and build off of what has been planned, putting together a great community event and an appropriate celebration of the history of Combined Locks.”

Organizers say planning will shift toward organizing an even better event in 2021.

Any individuals who have preregistered for the sporting events will automatically be registered for 2021, or a refund can be requested via email found on the website.

“The Centennial is a huge milestone for the Village of Combined Locks and with an extra year of planning, the celebration will be even bigger and better. Celebrating 100 years is a true testament to the village and those with ties to the community,” says Boots.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

