Parents prepare students for in-person learning

The Appleton Area School District is transitioning back to in person learning.

“In our house it’s a ball of emotions,” said Jessica Heinz, an Appleton parent. “We have lots of excitement going back and seeing their friends but yet nerves. It’s been almost a year since they’ve been in the building, in a school setting.”

For many students going back to school comes with the added pressure of starting in a new building.

“I’ve been there for past events at my old school. I know where my teachers buildings are because we did a walk through in google meets,” Aubrey Heinz, a 7th grader at James Madison Middle School.

Along with the regular school supplies of pencils and binders students are encouraged to bring additional masks in their backpacks.

Aubrey said, “Our teachers told us to bring a charged chrome book, folder or a binder with all of your classes in it and a book if you get done early.”

The district is sending grades K-4 back to school five days a week but only moving grades five and up to the hybrid model of two days a week in person to allow for better social distancing.

“It’s a relief that I don’t have to rely on my oldest to help with my younger one and also my parents and my girls just knowing that they’re going to be in school when they need to be and getting the interaction and socializing and going back to normal is a sigh of relief for me,” said Jessica.