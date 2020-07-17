Parents, Teachers concerned in-person classes could lead to more COVID-19 cases in the Fall

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As local School Districts continue to release plans for the fall for students, parents and teachers we talked to say that now is not the right time.

“Now is not the time, our kids safety is important,” said one local teacher who did not want to be identified. That was the general response that we received while in Green Bay Thursday afternoon. Many are concerned that because there is very little known about the COVID-19 virus, resuming in-person classes could put students and teachers health at risk. “I am concerned for my daughter who has been dealing with cancer,” said Albert Lamb who lives in De Pere. Lamb said that he believes that online courses should continue, until we know more about the virus.

Students we talked to said that they are happy to get back to school. “I miss my friends and I miss my classes,” said Savannah Lewis of De Pere. Lewis continues, ” I really miss my teachers.” The debate on how to properly navigate through the COVID-19 crisis and education will continue, as districts work on ways to get kids back to school.

