Patriots plane ferries 1M critical masks from China to U.S.

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, the New England Patriots customized Boeing 767 jet rests on the tarmac at T.F. Green Airport, in Warwick, R.I. The Patriots private team plane is expected to land in Boston on Thursday, April 2, 2020, returning from China with more than one million masks to help control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots team plane has returned to Boston from China carrying most of an order of 1 million masks critical to fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he secured the N95 masks but needed help getting them. The Wall Street Journal reported team owner Robert Kraft offered to help.

Massachusetts could see 47,000 to 172,000 COVID-19 cases during the outbreak. That’s between .7 and 2.5 percent of the state’s population.

Related: Wisconsin Coronavirus: State receives over 51K N95 respirators, other PPE from federal stockpile

The number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 154. Unemployment claims in the state continue to surge. Coastal beach parking areas are being closed.

