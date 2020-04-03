Patriots plane ferries 1M critical masks from China to U.S.

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots team plane has returned to Boston from China carrying most of an order of 1 million masks critical to fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he secured the N95 masks but needed help getting them. The Wall Street Journal reported team owner Robert Kraft offered to help.
Massachusetts could see 47,000 to 172,000 COVID-19 cases during the outbreak. That’s between .7 and 2.5 percent of the state’s population.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 154. Unemployment claims in the state continue to surge. Coastal beach parking areas are being closed.
