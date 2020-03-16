Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay determined to remain open during coronavirus outbreak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The coronavirus is causing one of the largest food pantries in the state to make some changes. They are precautionary measures to make sure everyone stays safe.

Everyday some 200 people come to Paul’s Pantry for the food they desperately need. And while the coronavirus is forcing some businesses to alter hours of operation, Executive Director Craig Robbins plans to keep his pantry up and running.

“What good would we be if we weren’t open when our community needs us the most,” said Robbins.

Robbins has instituted a pandemic plan to make sure the most vulnerable in the Green Bay area can always depend on finding food here.

“We might be overboard, but better safe than sorry,” Robbins said.

Gloves are being worn by staff and clients – handles, surfaces and shopping carts are regularly cleaned.

“I wipe down each and every cart and sanitize it for each and every person,” said volunteer Scott Vanroy.

Older volunteers are being urged to stay home and limits have been set on the number of people now allowed inside at one time.

“We’re only allowing about 10 people in the waiting room at a time. We don’t want people to be sitting on top of each other,” Robbins said.

While the main shopping area remains open for now, Robbins says he has a plan in place in case things change and people are no longer allowed to go inside.

“If we need to, we’ll go to a drive-up food distribution,” Vanroy said. “We’ll get the groceries right to the curb side, we’ll load their trunk and they can go ahead and go.”

A plan aimed at keeping the hungry fed as the coronavirus advances across Wisconsin.

“It’s not in Brown County yet, but it’s close enough that you do have to worry about it,” said Vanroy.

A promise to the community during very uncertain times.

“Those who need us the most, we want to be here for,” Robbins said.

The pantry has been serving the community since 1984.