PBS Wisconsin offers at-home learning program for students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the school’s around Wisconsin close their classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19, PBS Wisconsin and Milwaukee PBS announced on March 26 that they have partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to broadcast a new weekday television special that supports at-home learning for students ranging from pre-K to 12th grade beginning on March 30.

PBS Wisconsin says this at-home learning program will include the following subjects of, English language arts, social studies, science, and math that will all meet the Wisconsin state academic standards.

Beginning Monday, March 30, PBS Wisconsin will air the program on the 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on The Wisconsin Channel, or on PBS Wisconsin-2.

Milwaukee PBS will air the program on the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on WMVT 36.1.

PBS Wisconsin says the program will also be available to stream online at pbswisconsin.org/familyresources along with corresponding free digital content for at-home learning and support for teachers navigating this new learning landscape.

Milwaukee PBS reports they have free digital resources for at-home learning available on their website at, milwaukeepbs.org/onlineresources/.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: