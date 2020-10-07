Pembine students transitioning to virtual learning

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students in the Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine School District will begin virtual learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

According to a letter shared with families, virtual learning will continue until at least Oct. 26, “or until we have a better idea of the health of our community.”

District Administrator Andy Space says the decision to transition to virtual learning was made due to the current community spread of COVID-19 in Marinette County, the increasing number of students and staff who are becoming symptomatic or positive, hospitals being close to capacity, and concern for the safety of students, staff, and the community.

“It is now up to the community to work together to stay safer at home, and help mitigate the spread by pulling together so we can recover as a community and return to school,” Space says.

Mishicot’s high school and middle school have transitioned to virtual learning. The decision to move to virtual learning comes in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the need for students and staff to quarantine.

The Manitowoc Public School District announced its transition to virtual learning last week.

The Neenah Joint School District will transition to virtual learning until at least mid-October as the Fox Valley area continues to see a large community spread of coronavirus.

Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families last week, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning began on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it began remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.