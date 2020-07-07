Peninsula Players Theatre cancels autumn show

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cancellation of its autumn performance of Richard Dresser’s “Rounding Third” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said the cancellation of its 85th summer season was announced in mid-April after exploring numerous options with its Board of Directors and management team.

Managing Director Brian Kelsey said, “We’ve monitored national, state, and local guidelines, and have maintained an ongoing dialogue with other theater professionals and health officials. After exploring numerous options with our Board of Directors and the management team, we have determined that closing for the remainder of the 2020 season is the only responsible path.”

Theatre staff said in May, Actors’ Equity officials had advised its members not to return to the stage for live performances until its health and safety guidelines were finalized.

“While these safety guidelines are in development, Broadway theaters have also shut down for the rest of the 2020 season, and locally, Door County is under advisement to limit any group gatherings to 50 or fewer until further notice. The safety of our company members, volunteers, and patrons must take precedence,” said Kelsey.

Penninsula Players Theatre said its grounds will remain closed until further notice in accordance with local, state and federal social distancing regulations and guidelines.

“We discourage all from visiting the closed campus,” Kelsey said.

In the next few days, staff said all ticket holders will be offered several options of converting the value of their tickets into a Gift Certificate for a future show, a refund, or a combination of these options.

During its brief intermission, residents can stay engaged with the theatre by tuning in to its Pastimes and interview E-Newsletter series that will have various special guests and virtual conversations available.

Artistic Director Greg Vinkler shared, “We are so fortunate having had this good long time to share with you the beauty and magic that’s created inside the theater along with the beauty and magic nature provides for all of us surrounding the theater. We’re very grateful and blessed to live in the hearts of so many patrons. We have been here for 85 years, we love what we do, and we do not plan to go away.”

