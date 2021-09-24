Pfizer booster shot available at CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic locations

(WFRV) – CVS Health has announced select pharmacies and MinuteClinic locations will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to eligible people.

According to a release, the decision was made due to the approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The CDC and APIC guidance state that the following people should get the Pfizer booster vaccine six months after their primary series (the first two shots):

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

The following are the conditions for people who may get the booster shot six months after finishing the primary vaccine series, based on their individual benefits and risk:

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

CVS Health representatives say the booster shot will be offered to these eligible populations beginning Friday, Sept. 24.

Health officials explain people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster.

Not vaccinated yet?

Anyone interested in getting a Pfizer booster shot or an initial vaccine series (the first two shots) is encouraged by CVS to make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com. This will help anyone hoping to access the correct vaccine at a convenient time and location.

When scheduling an appointment on CVS.com, officials say patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine. This will help them be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior.

Don’t want the Pfizer vaccine?

Currently, officials say each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine – just not all three at the same time.

Company officials say CVS has played a prominent role in administering third doses to the immunocompromised and is prepared to provide booster shots from other manufacturers, as well as expand vaccine eligibility to ages 5-11, as soon as authorized to do so by public health agencies.