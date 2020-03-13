UPDATE: Masters postponed due to coronavirus

FRIDAY 3/13/2020 9:07 a.m.

(WFRV) – The Masters Tournament has been postponed, according to the PGA Tour.

Augusta National decided on Friday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. A future date for the Masters has not been announced.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

FRIDAY 3/13/2020 7:00 a.m.

(WFRV) – The PGA Tour has canceled THE PLAYERS Championship in light of coronavirus concerns.

In a statement released on March 12, The PGA Tour says they have also decided to cancel all PGA Tour events in the coming weeks through the Valero Texas Open.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

The PGA Tour says they expect to release more information on Friday, March 13.

