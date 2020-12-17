Pharmacies recruit in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine surge

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the general public will only be able to get the vaccine in the coming months but jobs are already listed on the CVS and Walgreens websites for additional pharmacists to administer the shots in Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

Mitchel Rothholtz, the Chief of Governance and State Affiliates at the American Pharmacist Association said, “Pharmacists have the authority under the Prep Act, which is an emergency order in regards to the emergency situation, where they have the authority to order or prescribe the vaccine and to administer the vaccine.”

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson told Local Five that they are hiring up to 9,000 pharmacy team members across the country to keep up with the demand caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacists are specially trained to administer all immunizations.

Dr. George E. McKinnon III, the Dean of the Pharmacy School at the Medical College of Wisconsin said, “Not only do they receive the knowledge of what immunizations are and how do you administer appropriately immunizations they also receive the skills in how to do that… We want to also make sure our students have opportunities to practice as immunizers.”

Experts are calling this mass immunization effort an all hands on deck situation.

Dr. Mary Hayney, a Professor at the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin Madison said, “Pharmacy interns can administer the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In Wisconsin these interns are students that have completed two of their fours years of post graduate pharmacy school and they could be called up to help as needed.

Hayney said, “It is very safe to get a vaccine in a pharmacy and the other thing to really consider is how convenient it is.”

These pharmacists are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine when it is available.

McKinnon concluded. “There’s no wrong door to go through to get immunization, we just need to get through one.”