FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Phone Pals program hopes to connect those who are socially distanced

Coronavirus

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteer Fox Cities, in conjunction with the COVID-19 Community Solutions Team, is launching a new tool in the fight against the effects of COVID-19 called the Phone Pals Program.

The goal of the program is to engage people in conversation and social connectedness during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as, to provide access to resources available throughout the community to help meet their daily needs.

“Maybe it’s a one-time phone call to say here’s a list of resources you can go onto this website here’s some phone numbers that give you a lot of different information,” says Volunteer Fox Cities Executive Director Susan Vanden Heuvel. “They may be where they need a phone call once or twice a week and that will be up to the volunteer and the person who needs a call as to how often they want to make that connection.”

Volunteer Fox Cities stresses that Phone Pals is not meant to be a crisis hot line, but instead, a life line to the more vulnerable in the community.

Those who have volunteered to help make the calls will be trained on how to offer the proper guidance in a warm and welcoming way.

For more information on the program: https://www.volunteerfoxcities.org/phonepals-call/

