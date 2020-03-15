1  of  16
PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport during travel ban

Coronavirus

by: Andy Koval and Erik Runge

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy @BrookeGMcDonald

CHICAGO (WGN) — The travel ban in the United States has caused massive lines Saturday at O’Hare airport.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Multiple passengers flying back have shared photos with Local 5 sister station WGN showing massive crowds of people waiting to be screened.

The European travel ban went into effect at midnight on Friday.

  • Courtesy @katyslittlefarm
  • Courtesy @katyslittlefarm
  • Courtesy @MarkCahill91
  • Courtesy @cdannhausenbrun
  • Courtesy @katyslittlefarm
  • Courtesy @katyslittlefarm

President Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 spread.

Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after an additional 20 were announced on Saturday.

Late Saturday, airport officials released a statement saying, “customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

