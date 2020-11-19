Pick ‘n Save offering COVID-19 antibody testing

(WFRV) – Think you’ve had COVID-19 but never got tested for it? You can get an antibody test at your local Pick ‘n Save now.

Kroger Health’s Rapid Antibody Test, available in all states, can provide information about past infection to patients who believe they may have previously been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing.

Those who believe they may have already been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test, according to Pick n’ Save.

The tests, supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available to customers for $25. Testing involves a blood-based fingerstick test and results are available within 15 minutes.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

