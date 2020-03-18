Pick N’ Save shortens hours to clean, restock shelves

(WFRV) – Pick N’ Save will close overnight to allow stores to be cleaned and restocked due to coronavirus.

In a statement, The Kroger Company CEO Rodney McMullen said, “We activated our preparedness plan several weeks ago, and we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation. We’re following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

Pick N’ Save locations will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 pm. Stores will also be cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts, and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products. Restrooms will be sanitized more frequently.

Pick N’ Save employees now have extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations. Shopping carts, baskets, and other equipment are also being wiped down more frequently.

Pick N’ Save employees are being asked to monitor their health and well-being. Financial support from Pick N’ Save’s Helping Hands fund is being provided to associates who may be affected directly.

