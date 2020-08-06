Plan for COVID-19 testing for students this fall, “in the works”

ASHWAUBENON, Wis(WFRV)- Some school districts have decided to return to in-person courses in the Fall, which has some parents concerned for their child’s health as well as the health of teachers.

“This is very difficult. I don’t want my kids to be sick and I don’t want the teachers to be sick either,” said Reyna Reyes who is the mother of 2 children. Reyes says that although her kids are not going to attend in-person classes for the start of the fall semester, it is still concerning for her about kids in other districts. “Everyone should be tested,”said Reyes.

Wisconsin Education Association Council Region 3 President Nathan Ugoretz told Local 5, that all districts should have a plan in place to address the concerns of the Teachers that include COVID-19 testing. “There needs to be a well though out plan as we move forward in the school year. There is not one teacher around that would tell you that education is not important. We all want to get back to work and provide the best education for our students.” Ugoretz also said that there should be a county-by-county approach and that districts should do all that they can with any scenario that could arise.

The Ashwaubenon School District told Local 5 that they are working with the nursing staff and that a plan is in the works for handling COVID-19 testing within their educational system. We reached out to the Wrightstown Community School District as well as the Brown County Health Department for comment and so far have not heard back from them.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak