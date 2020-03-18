Planning continues for Mile of Music despite coronavirus concerns

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While many upcoming events have been canceled due to the coronavirus, Mile of Music says they will march on with planning for Mile 8, scheduled to begin on July 30.

“Like other major summer festivals and events, we are closely monitoring this evolving situation and we are hopeful the health risks and concerns will have subsided enough by the time of The Mile that we are able to make and celebrate music once again together. Currently, we are moving forward with Mile 8 planning and preparation and cannot wait to share this year’s festival with all of you.”

The Mile of Music Team says they continue to follow the mandates, guidelines, and recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and local, state, and federal governments.

“Once the current crisis has passed, we look forward to joining you all in getting back to what we do best – bringing the joy of live, original music to the community.”

