Planning continues for Mile of Music despite coronavirus concerns

1  of  61
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - GB Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Celebration Church - Green Bay Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Elite Sports Hope Community Church - Manitowoc Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Martin Luther Church - Oshkosh National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Restoration Church-Green Bay St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church-Hilbert Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Planning continues for Mile of Music despite coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While many upcoming events have been canceled due to the coronavirus, Mile of Music says they will march on with planning for Mile 8, scheduled to begin on July 30.

“Like other major summer festivals and events, we are closely monitoring this evolving situation and we are hopeful the health risks and concerns will have subsided enough by the time of The Mile that we are able to make and celebrate music once again together. Currently, we are moving forward with Mile 8 planning and preparation and cannot wait to share this year’s festival with all of you.”

The Mile of Music Team says they continue to follow the mandates, guidelines, and recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and local, state, and federal governments.

“Once the current crisis has passed, we look forward to joining you all in getting back to what we do best – bringing the joy of live, original music to the community.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"