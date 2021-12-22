‘Please think twice’: Green Bay hospitals ask for caution ahead of Christmas celebrations

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Hospitals have a message for you this holiday season, not only wishing you a Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas but thinking twice.

The hospitals in Green Bay – Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center sent a joint statement regarding COVID-19 and the continued surges in the community. In the statement they start, “We know you’re sick of COVID-19 – believe us when we say that we are, too. You’re sick of being told to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your mask and avoid big crowds. We know you are tired of hearing about the surge and what you need to do to protect yourselves. You’re tired of shows and events being cancelled. You just want to get back to normal life.”

They continue saying they have one wish – to please think twice. “Do just one thing, take one more step to protect yourself and those around you. Don’t look back on this moment and think “if only”. If only I had stayed home when I was ill. If only I had worn the mask in crowded indoor areas.”

You can read the full statement from the hospitals below:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wisconsin’s first reported COVID-19 death of a child under the age of ten. Health officials are also reportedly expecting to see an increase in respiratory illnesses cases in kids to increase as the holidays pass.

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited.