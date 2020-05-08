1  of  2
Plexus donates ear savers, N95 masks to Fox Valley healthcare workers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Plexus, a global provider of electronic engineering and manufacturing, of Appleton donated much needed equipment to healthcare workers on Thursday.

The company donated 2,000 ear savers to help make protective masks more comfortable for healthcare workers. Plexus also donated 1,000 N95 masks to ThedaCare.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“The generosity of the community continues to keep all of us energized here,” Courtney Weiland, Vice President of Philanthropy at ThedaCare, told WFRV Local 5. “This is something, as we know, will not stop overnight, so to continue to know the community is behind us and partnering with us allows us to feel energized.”

Inside Creative Sign Company in De Pere has also started making ear guards for those in need.

Earlier this week, Plexus announced it would provide donations totaling $45,000 to four area organizations that are providing basic needs to the Fox Cities community: Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs, and St. Joseph Food Program.

On Monday, ThedaCare resumed select services to treat illnesses and ongoing medical care that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

