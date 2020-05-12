Poll shows smaller majority of Wisconsinites support ‘safer at home’ order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A majority of Wisconsin residents still support the “safer at home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that support is down from where it was six weeks ago.

That is what the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found.

In March, 86% of respondents said the order that closed nonessential businesses, shut down schools and encouraged people to stay at home was appropriate. But in May, 59% said “safer at home” was appropriate.

In late March, @mulawpoll found 86% support for closures and 10% saying they were overreactions. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

In March, 71% of respondents thought normalcy would return by August, but just 38% think that now.

In January and February, 41% of black people said they were living comfortably, 48% just getting by, and 10% struggling. In March and May, 38% said they were living comfortably, 37% getting by and 25% struggling. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

