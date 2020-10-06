Poll workers still needed ahead of Election Day in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- We are exactly four weeks away from the November 3rd election and Brown County still needs a few more volunteers to be fully staffed for all of their polling places. So far recruitment has been going well according to Celestine Jeffreys of the Green Bay Mayor’s office. “Our recruitment has been very robust. Back in August, we had voters who were very thankful for the poll workers,” said Jeffreys. The current attention that the prospective party candidates have been receiving could factor into the increased interest in serving as a poll worker. “We have even spoken to some high school students who are interested in working as well,” said Jeffreys. There are certain age restrictions and other requirements that apply for students below 18-years of age.

There are various jobs and tasks that a poll worker can be assigned on election day. In addition, this year, polling station want to employ people to assist in keeping all areas inside of the polling stations clean and sanitized. “Cleaning between voters is good for the voters and well as for the poll worker,” said Jeffreys. Compensation for the fourteen hour election day is between $350-$390 and training is provided.

Alderman Brian Johnson served as a poll worker for the first time in August and says that he really enjoyed the experience. ” It was a great experience to get out and understand what poll workers do every single election,” said Johnson. According to Johnson, an Alderman can work as a poll worker in a ward outside of their ward or district. For more information on how to become a poll worker, visit https://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/voters/become-a-poll-worker

