Pope Francis exposed to positive COVID-19 case within residence

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pope Francis is said to have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Holy See press office.

On Saturday the Catholic News Agency reported an individual of the Casa Santa Marta residence where Pope Francis also lives has tested positive for COVID-19.

Catholic News Agency reporters say the individual was temporarily moved out of the Casa Santa Marta residence and placed in isolation.

Catholics News Agency officials report the patient is so-far asymptomatic and anyone who came into direct contact with this person is also in isolation.

For more on the story, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge