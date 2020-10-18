Pope Francis exposed to positive COVID-19 case within residence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pope Francis is said to have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Holy See press office.

On Saturday the Catholic News Agency reported an individual of the Casa Santa Marta residence where Pope Francis also lives has tested positive for COVID-19.

Catholic News Agency reporters say the individual was temporarily moved out of the Casa Santa Marta residence and placed in isolation.

Catholics News Agency officials report the patient is so-far asymptomatic and anyone who came into direct contact with this person is also in isolation.

For more on the story, click here.

Latest Stories