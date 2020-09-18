Possible COVID-19 exposure site in Escanaba

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties have identified an event at the Upper Peninsula Fairground as a possible coronavirus exposure site on September 12 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The event was Lake Shore Live 2020 at the Ruth Butler Building at 2401 12th Avenue North in Escanaba.

PHDM recommends that anyone who attended this event during the identified time frame above monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

