Possible COVID-19 exposure site in Escanaba

Coronavirus

by: Peter Curi

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties have identified an event at the Upper Peninsula Fairground as a possible coronavirus exposure site on September 12 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The event was Lake Shore Live 2020 at the Ruth Butler Building at 2401 12th Avenue North in Escanaba.

PHDM recommends that anyone who attended this event during the identified time frame above monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense