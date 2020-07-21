Pres. Trump calls wearing a mask ‘patriotic,’ says COVID-19 briefings will return

FILE – In this Saturday, July 11, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. When Trump wore a mask publicly for the first time on Saturday, he chose a navy-blue one that bore the presidential seal. It also matched the color of his suit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, saying that wearing a mask is “patriotic,” after wearing one in public for the first time this month.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Pres. Trump wore a mask when visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in mid-July. He met with wounded service members and health care providers caring for coronavirus patients. According to the Associated Press, Pres. Trump told reporters, “When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.”

The Associated Press reports that Pres. Trump had previously declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies, and other public events. Sources told the Associated Press that the president thought a mask would make him look weak.

Pres. Trump recently received backlash for not wearing a mask after visiting Atlanta, Georgia on July 15. The Associated Press reports Pres. Trump did not wear a mask despite Atlanta requiring face coverings to be worn in public spaces.

On Monday, Pres. Trump said the White House’s public coronavirus task force briefings will begin again on Tuesday, July 21. This will be the first briefing since April 27.

