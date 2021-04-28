President Biden to address congress on the eve of 100th day in office

NewsNation will carry President Biden’s full speech and the Republican response from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), plus provide unbiased analysis beginning at 8:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Watch in the player above.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the eve of the Biden Administration’s 100th day in office, the President will address congress Wednesday evening. He is expected to highlight the progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the full vaccinations that have taken place. He is also expected to introduce his American Families plan, which would reportedly help struggling families pay for pre-school and community college. The plan also calls for higher taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

“First most important thing is this a bold proposal, going to ensure kids across the country get 4 additional years of education. The President believes we should propose a way to pay for it. Raising top rates for 1% and back Bush levels,” said Jen Psaki White House Press Secretary. The Administration also said it would save the average family 13-thousand dollars by offering the free education and extending the child tax credit to 2025. The increased taxes on the wealth would pay the $ 2 trillion dollar cost of the American Families Plan.

The Brown County Democratic Party thinks the first 100-days of the Biden administration has been going well. “We’re all excited about what Democrats and President Biden have really done for the American people without any Republican help,” said Terry Lee. Lee says, Biden has been successful in getting the vaccinations in as many arms as possible through the pandemic. ” Republicans have tried to bring the Democrats down and so far it hasn’t worked,” said Lee.

The Republican Party of Brown County agrees with Democrats, on the progress of vaccinations. ” I think the administration has done well, moving ahead with the COVID vaccine, and all of the rollout making it as available as possible,” said Andy Williams. Another issue for the Biden Administration is immigration. Controversy surrounds the separation of children and their families who have been detained. “I think that immigration has been one of the brightest concerns for Americans in general,” said Williams.

Moving forward on the question about unity, both sides of the isle agree that it is needed in some form in order to get the job done. “They need to be able to meeting us halfway as well. We also have to think about the American people not just about how we can take Democrats down,” said Lee. “We won’t agree on everything, but continue to rebuild America through this pandemic,” said Williams.