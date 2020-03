MILWAUKEE, WI – JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at General Mitchell International Airport on June 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump made brief remarks about healthcare and greeted guests on the tarmac before departing the airport for a tour and roundtable discussion at Waukesha County Technical College. Trump is also scheduled to attend […]

(WFRV) – President Trump will no longer be visiting Wisconsin on March 19 as previously planned.

According to Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, the visit has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tweet reads, “Out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak, the President’s campaign is postponing the Catholics for Trump event scheduled for March 19th in Milwaukee. It will be rescheduled.”