President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan

Coronavirus

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — On the day before the first Presidential Debate between incumbent President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event on the pandemic.

President Trump is expected to deliver updates on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy, according to the official White House schedule. The speech will happen at 2 p.m. ET.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on CBS’s Face The Nation that the announcement would focus on additional testing the federal government is providing to governors.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden has no public events scheduled.

The first debate will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio. NewsNation will broadcast it live beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

