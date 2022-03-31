(WFRV) – Anyone looking to get the newly-approved booster can schedule one through Prevea, as they are now accepting appointments.

According to Prevea Health, appointments for those who are eligible can be scheduled at Prevea Health locations starting on March 31. The booster dose was made available for those 50-year-old and up; certain immunocompromised individuals and people who get the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to get mRNA booster doses or any COVID-19 primary vaccination series. Officials say the best way to set up an appointment is to visit their website.

Prevea also encouraged all eligible members of the community to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Prevea locations can be found on their website.