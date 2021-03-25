Prevea COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Manitowoc

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Preva Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be opening at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Manitowoc Campus on March 29.

According to officials, the clinic will provide vaccinations to all community members who are eligible for the vaccine. Appointments will be required and appointment availability will be dependent on vaccine supply.

Anyone who is eligible can schedule an appointment online, for those who cannot access the website can call the toll-free number at 1-833-344-4373.

Prevea Health currently has vaccine clinics at multiple University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campuses including: