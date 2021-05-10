Prevea expands locations that offer COVID-19 vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health has increased the access for those still looking for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Prevea Health says they are taking it to the next level for vaccine access.

“Wisconsin is doing an outstanding job with COVID-19 vaccine distribution. As a trusted health care provider in this community, we want to take the vaccination efforts to the next level by increasing access to the vaccine for all and making it even more convenient to become vaccinated,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

In addition to the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay’ Kress Events Center, Prevea is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:

Prevea Howard Health Center

Prevea Allouez Health Center

Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center

Prevea Shawano Avenue Health Center

Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center

Prevea East Mason Health Center

Prevea West De Pere Health Center

Prevea East De Pere Health Center

Prevea Pulaski Health Center

Prevea Seymour Health Center

Prevea Luxemburg Health Center

Those looking to schedule an appointment can do so on Prevea’s website. Walk-ins are accepted for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Events Center.

People do not have to be a Prevea patient to receive a vaccination at a Prevea location.