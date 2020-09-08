Prevea Health announces free COVID-19 resource

(WFRV) – Prevea Health is now offering a Symptom Navigator to help people navigate the convergence of flu season with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tool is available on Prevea’s website and will help differentiate between the allergy, cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms. The tool will also offer guidance to patients and caregivers on what to do in each situation.

The Symptom Navigator also offers information on COVID-19 testing and when to seek emergency medical attention.

Dr. Thomas Huffer, Prevea Health pediatrician and Executive Medical Director at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay reminds users, “The Symptom Navigator does not replace a medical diagnosis, and parents should always feel comfortable consulting with their child’s doctor if they are uncertain.”

The Symptom Navigator is available at Prevea’s website and can be downloaded and saved for reference.

