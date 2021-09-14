Prevea Health asks community members to get flu shot, hospitals near capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is encouraging people to get a flu shot as COVID-19 and the Delta variant continues to spread and have hospitals nearing their limit.

Prevea says appointments for flu vaccines are now available at Prevea Health locations. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 888-277-3832.

“Just as vaccination is the most effective tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it is the most effective tool in preventing the spread of flu,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Officials mention that flu shots are important for young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions.

“COVID-19 and the Delta variant are already putting a tremendous burden on our communities and hospitals,” says Dr. Sarah Lulloff, infectious disease physician and Medical Director of Infectious Disease for HSHS hospitals in Eastern Wisconsin.

Prevea says that HSHS St. Vincent, St. Mary’s, St. Nicholas and St. Clare Memorial Hospitals are close to capacity due to COVID and other medical conditions that require hospitalization.

More information on vaccines can be found on Prevea’s website.