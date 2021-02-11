Prevea Health hits milestone as 25,000 people now have first dose of vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health has administered first dose COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 25,000 people.

According to Prevea Health, Dec. 16 is when Prevea first began administering vaccinations. In about two months Prevea Health has now reached 25,000 people who have their first dose.

The 25,000th first dose was given to 73-year-old Susan Liebergen from Green Bay.

“It’s been a long road since the start of the pandemic, and I feel very reassured in being able to get this vaccine today,” said Susan.

“When the founding physicians of Prevea Health came together 25 years ago, they made a commitment to care for the health of our communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

’25’ was a popular number to honor both Prevea Health’s 25th anniversary and the milestone of 25,000 first doses given, Prevea Health asked Sherry Lemerond, a registered nurse and trained vaccinator of 25 years at Prevea Health, to administer the 25,000th first dose to Susan.