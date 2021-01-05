Prevea Health launches COVID-19 recovery clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health announced on Tuesday that they are now offering a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic for individuals who continue to experience ongoing symptoms 14 days or longer after they initially tested positive for the virus.

Often called post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, according to health officials, some patients are experiencing ongoing symptoms preventing them from feeling “normal” even after recovering from the initial illness.

Symptoms may include shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, body aches, joint pain, difficulty sleeping, headaches, brain fog, gastrointestinal issues, and dizziness.

Medical professionals report the COVID Recovery Clinic at Prevea Health is designed to help these patients navigate all phases of their post-acute COVID-19 care.

Health experts say care will begin with an assessment by a primary care provider who then partners with the patient to navigate the phases of their post-acute COVID-19 recovery, which may include referrals to other specialists, if needed.

Officials add that patients who are active adults or youth athletes may also receive return-to-sports assessments.

Those who are still experiencing symptoms 14 days or longer after initially testing positive should call their Prevea primary care provider to discuss the next steps in their care. Those who do not currently have a Prevea provider may call (920) 272-3540 in Greater Green Bay and the Lakeshore, or (920) 846‐8187 in the Oconto Falls area to discuss the COVID Recovery Clinic and to schedule an appointment.