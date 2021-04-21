Prevea now accepting walk-ins for vaccines at four community clinic locations

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Prevea Health announced they are now accepting walk-ins at four of its Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations during specific times.

According to Prevea Health, walk-ins will be accepted at the four locations during specific times of the day. The times for each location can be found on Prevea’s website.

The four locations are:

Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay

Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls

Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus

Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, Chippewa Falls

For those unable to view the information on Prevea’s website can call 833-344-4373.

Appointments must be made for any of the four locations outside of the specific walk-in hours.