Prevea Health now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Starting Monday, Prevea Health is providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for eligible children age 5-11. “It’s our first day, so we’ll see how the volumes go today,” said Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health.

Dr. Rai says there has been a lot of demand and people asking about getting their kids vaccinated against the Coronavirus. “I think we need to continue to educate and kind of drown out the voices of misinformation and there is a lot of misinformation out there,” said Dr. Rai.

For Healthcare providers, there has been an increased challenge in convincing eligible individuals, what the exact benefits of getting vaccinated will do as a whole. ” Helping people understand what the risks are and what the benefits are, and how the benefits greatly outweigh the risks, is what we are committed to doing,” said Dr. Rai.

Prevea joins Aurora Baycare in offering the vaccine to children. A local parent told Local 5 why she decided to have her child vaccinated. “As a parent, I chose that I wanted them to be safe and be vaccinated against COVID-19 and we don’t have to worry about the side effects of COVID as much as when they weren’t vaccinated,” said Kirstin Neiheisel.

For a complete list of clinics through Prevea and access to making an appointment, click here. If you schedule your child for a vaccination and you need a booster shot, you can also schedule that as well.